LATE LATE SHOW host Patrick Kielty and British TV presenter Cat Deeley have separated.

Deeley and Kielty told the PA news agency: “We have taken the decision to end our marriage and are now separated. There is no other party involved.

“We will continue to be united as loving parents to our children and would therefore kindly ask for our family privacy to be respected. There will be no further comment.”

Deeley and Kielty married in 2012 and the pair have two children together. They lived together at their home in Hampstead, London.

Kielty travels to Dublin weekly to host the Late Late Show, which concluded for the summer in May.