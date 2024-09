GARDAÍ HAVE BEGUN the process to exhume the body of Patrick Nugent – who died in February 1984 in unexplained circumstances – and believe advances in technology and investigative techniques will progress the 40-year-old unsolved case.

Patrick was the banqueting manager at Bunratty Castle & Folk Park in Co Clare when he died in the early hours of 11 February 1984, at the age of 23. His family believe he was killed and that the murder was covered up, according to their solicitors.

As part of a renewed inquiry into Patrick’s death, an investigation was requested by the Garda Commissioner in 2022. Today, as part of that investigation, Patrick’s body is being exhumed.

The process began early this morning and a garda spokesperson said the investigative and forensics team are carrying out the operation in an expeditious and respectful manner.

No one has been convicted in relation to Patrick Nugent's death. Crimecall Crimecall

Other detectives investigating Patrick’s death, based in Co Clare, have been interviewing people who were present at a party which was wrapping up around the time of the death in 1984.

Nobody has ever been charged for the death of Patrick and, in October 1985, a coroner ruled that the 23-year-old had died of an accidental death.

Patrick had been working at an event at the well-known venue on the night of 11 February 1984.

The event was nearing the end, with just a small number of guests remaining present. Gardaí say that Patrick was fatally injured at around 4am on 11 February 1984, in circumstances that remain unexplained, and was later pronounced dead.

After Patrick’s body has been exhumed, Dr. Hedi Okkers, the Assistant State Pathologist, will carry out a formal State Post Mortem. Patrick’s brothers, John and Martin said yesterday that they hope the process will bring some new light to the investigation.

Advertisement

Patrick's family hope the exhumation will lead to progress in the man's 40-year-old unsolved case. Alamy Alamy

The brothers said in a statement issued through their solicitors: “It’s really very poignant for us as a family to experience the disinterment of our brother’s remains especially given the proximity of the grave to our family home.

“We accept that it’s for the best if the results can shed some additional light on what we already know.”

The family’s lawyer, Kevin Winters of KRW Law Human Rights’ solicitors, a key test will be undertaken on his bones to see if results might alter already settled narratives on the case.

“We hope those anthropological findings will provide new investigative leads for Gardaí in all their follow-up inquiries,” Winters said.

He paid tribute to Patrick’s family’s “tremendous patience” with the judicial and investigative system.

Speaking today in Co Clare, Inspector David Finnerty repeated an appeal to the public for information, adding that anyone with any information about Patrick’s death should come forward, even if they believe gardaí may already know the details.

The Inspector said: “I want to speak to any person who has any knowledge of the events that took place at The Barn, Bunratty Castle on the night of the 10th/ 11th February 1984.

Inspector David Finnerty has asked anyone with information to come forward. Alamy Alamy

“The investigation is focused on all those who attended the party on the night as either a guest or a member of staff. Do you now recall something that previously you were unable to share with the investigation?

“Are you a family member or friend of anyone who attended the party? You may be able to assist the investigation? Do you have photographs which were taken on the night?”

Anyone with information is urged to contact the incident room at Shannon Garda Station on (061)-365900, the Garda confidential number (1800) 666 111 or any member of An Garda Síochána at any Garda Station.

“I finally appeal to any person who may have information relative to Patrick’s death not to assume we know and/or that it has limited value. Let us make that decision. I cannot reiterate that enough.”