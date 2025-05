FAMED POET PAUL Durcan has died at the age of 80.

Durcan is one of Ireland’s best known contemporary poets. Born in October 1944, his most recent collection of poetry published was titled ’80 at 80′ last year, in honour of his birthday.

Tánaiste Simon Harris said in a short statement posted to X, “Paul Durcan was unflinchingly honest, witty and one of Ireland’s best poetic voices.

“With his passing, Ireland has lost one of its most distinctive and authentic voices – and his work, which often turned the mundane into the extraordinary, will live on for generations.”

The Poetry Society, which publishes The Poetry Review, said, “We’re sad to hear the news of the death of Irish poet Paul Durcan, aged 80 – an extraordinary storyteller”.

Minister for Arts and Culture Patrick O’Donovan also said he was “saddened” to hear of the poet’s passing.

Author Colm Tóibín last year said of Durcan and his work, in an essay published in The Irish Times, “The poems can also be daring, directly personal as well as directly political. It is hard to think of another poet in these islands who has written such searing poems against violence and cruelty and the politics of hate.

“It is also difficult to think of another male poet who has written such brave works of self-examination.”