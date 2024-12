PEADÁR TÓIBÍN WILL be joined in the Dáil this term with at least one other Aontú TD, following Paul Lawless’s election in Mayo this evening.

Lawless took the last seat in the Mayo five-seater, joining Sinn Féin’s Rose Conway Walsh, Fine Gael’s Alan Dillon, Fianna Fáil’s Dara Calleary and Fine Gael’s Keira Keogh.

His win will come as a coup to Tóibín who has been the party’s sole representative in Dáil Éireann for the last five years.

At 27, Lawless, a maths and PE teacher, will be one of the youngest TDs in the 34th Dáil.

Party leader Peadár Tóibín was returned as a TD in Meath West on the fifth count, receiving the second highest number of first preference votes in the constituency.

The party is still in contention for a seat in Cavan-Monaghan with Sarah O’Reilly in the running to take the fifth seat there.

In Meath East, Aontú candidate Emer Tóibín has requested a recount but looks set to be eliminated in the next count.