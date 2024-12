IRISH ACTOR PAUL Mescal is testing out his comedy chops this weekend to host the next episode of Saturday Night Live.

The 28-year-old is the guest celebrity on the New York-based comedy sketch show this Saturday night.

Mescal, known for starring role as Connell in the television adaptation of Sally Rooney’s novel Normal People, is hot off another major project.

He is the lead actor in Gladiator II, the sequel to the famous 2000 film starring Russell Crowe.

The new instalment is directed by Ridley Scott and was released in cinemas last month.

In a teaser trailer for this week’s episode, Mescal appears to be still embodying his Gladiator character – perhaps a little too much.

Additionally, Irish singer Hozier has been announced as a musical guest on SNL later this month.

He’s lined up to perform on the 21 December episode of the show.

Other celebrity and musical guests on SNL between now and Christmas are Chris Rock, Martin Short, Shaboozey and Gracie Adams.

The long-running comedy show produces various sketches, with a different celebrity guest participating in the sketches and a musical act performing in each episode.