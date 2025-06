PEOPLE BEFORE PROFIT TD Paul Murphy has returned to Ireland this afternoon after he was detained in Egypt twice over the planned Global March to Gaza.

Last week, Murphy and members of an activist group had their passports taken and were held after attempting to walk to Rafah as part of a 4,000-people-strong protest march highlighting the blockage of aid into Gaza.

He was then detained for a second time in Cairo yesterday when he went to a police station to retrieve his mobile phone, which was being held by authorities.

Speaking to RTÉ’s Morning Ireland earlier, Murphy said his release was “a slow, bureaucratic process”.

“Things were taking a long time. I asked to leave and was told I couldn’t,” Murphy said.

“The whole time they had my passport, and it became clear that I was being detained, as unfortunately hundreds of have been in Egypt, and many people deported.

“Yesterday, in total, I was in the police station for nine hours,” he added.

Murphy departed Egypt by plane this morning, and arrived in Dublin airport shortly after 2pm today.

Speaking to reporters shortly after his arrival in Dublin, the People Before Profit TD said that while the march had not reached Gaza, it “did succeed in highlighting what’s happening”.

“This is probably the biggest global coordinated march to Gaza,” Murphy said.

He said that the march had “tremendous support” from the Egyptian people, but he added that he was “disappointed with the stance that the Egyptian state took”.

Murphy confirmed that no other Irish citizens are currently detained in Egypt, and said that some are remaining there. He added that a number of activists from other countries are still detained.

“We’re hopeful that they’re released as soon as possible,” Murphy said.

He explained that the march to Gaza was finished, and said that organisers of the march accept that they will not reach the Rafah Crossing.

Earlier today, Independent Ireland leader Michael Collins took aim at Murphy’s actions over the weekend, telling the Irish Independent that the Gaza march was carried out “on the basis of publicity than maybe delivery”, arguing that Murphy’s time would be better spent in the Dáil.

Murphy dismissed the criticism, telling reporters that joining the march “was the contribution I felt that I could make”.

“I left on Thursday, I was in the Dáil on Thursday morning. I’m back today, and I’ll be back for the Dáil today,” Murphy said.

“I think my constituents and most people in this country want pols to do everything they can to stop this genocide.”