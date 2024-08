THE CO-FOUNDER OF Greenpeace and the chief of anti-whaling organisation Sea Shepherds Paul Watson could be extradited to Japan from Denmark on charges relating to anti-whaling activities conducted by the non-profit organisation.

Sea Shepherds are a group of sailors who are based primarily around the waters in eastern Asia and the Arctic and attempt to interfere, disrupt and dismantle the activities of whale hunting, which is legal in Japan, through peaceful means.

Watson founded the organisation in 1997 and it has been the subject of many documentaries including one TV series ‘Whale Wars’ by Discovery in the late 2010s.

Steve Irwin, a Sea Shepherd Ship named after the late Australian conservationist. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

At the end of July, the climate and anti-whaling activist was arrested in Greenland under an Interpol ‘red notice’ warrant, issued by Japan. This type of international warrant is issued when a local law enforcement agency is seeking the extradition of an individual.

The American-Canadian has since been held by Danish authorities and is currently facing extradition to Japan. Whaling is legal in just three countries: Japan, Iceland and Norway.

In a statement yesterday, the Paul Watson Foundation claimed that if the activist was to go on trial, it would also put the Japanese whaling industry on trial, globally.

The foundation also accused Denmark of being complicit in “illegal” whaling, if they are to follow through with the extradition order.

Emmanuel Macron, the French President, and French animal rights activist Brigitte Bardot have both urged the Danish authorities not to carry out the order.

“It’s obvious to me that Japan is seeking revenge for the international humiliation caused by the Whale Wars TV series, reporting our actions against illegal whaling,” Watson said yesterday.

He added: “But my two little boys need me more than Japan needs its revenge.”

BREAKING NEWS!



Paul Watson appeared in Court in Nuuk, Greenland today after nearly a month of incarceration at Anstalten Detention Center, one of the most remote prisons on Earth.



The Greenlandic Judge concluded Paul Watson is a flight risk and will continue to be held until… pic.twitter.com/pZ0NA587b9 — Captain Paul Watson Foundation 🐋🏴‍☠️ (@CaptPaulWatson) August 15, 2024

Tokyo has accused him of causing injury and damage to one of its whaling ships in the Antarctic in 2020. Watson has claimed he is innocent and that no one has been injured as a result of the, mostly, non-violent actions taken by Sea Shepherd.

At the time, Japanese ships hunted whales in the Antarctic and North Pacific for what it said were scientific purposes. The Japanese government label him an “eco-terrorist” because of his radical tactics.

Yesterday, a Danish judge ruled that Watson was a flight risk and remanded him to custody until 5 September. In the meantime, Danish authorities will look into the case and decide whether to carry out the extradition order or not.

“This case not only threatens Watson’s freedom but also sets a dangerous precedent for the treatment of activists and the protection of individual rights in the face of politically motivated persecution,” the foundation said yesterday.

He was previously detained for several months in the Netherlands in 1997 and lived in exile, primarily on international waters, from 2012 to 2014.

With reporting from © AFP 2024