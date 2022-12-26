Tractor crashed, man assaulted and another man found unconscious in Kilkenny on Christmas Day

GARDAÍ IN KILKENNY are investigating a string of incidents that occurred in the Paulstown area including a collision involving a stolen tractor, the assault of a man in his 50s after a car was taken, and, separately, a man being found unconscious with serious head injuries.

The incidents all took place yesterday evening on Christmas Day. Two men, both in their 30s, have been arrested in relation to these incidents and are currently being detained at Thomastown and Kilkenny Garda Stations.

Gardaí received reports of the unauthorised taking of a tractor from farmland in the Ballygurteen area of Paulstown at 8pm yesterday – the tractor was involved in a single vehicle collision shortly after.

In a second separate incident in the same area, a man in his 50s was assaulted by a group of individuals and suffered head injuries, following a car being stolen.

He was taken to St Lukes Hospital Kilkenny to be treated for his non-life threatening injuries.

In a third separate incident, once again in the Ballygurteen area, a man was discovered in an unconscious state with head injuries.

The man, in his 60s, was taken to St Lukes where he remains, as injuries are described as being serious.

Gardaí are currently appealing for any witnesses who have information that may be of assistance in this investigation to come forward.

Any road users who were in the Ballygurteen/Paulstown area of Kilkenny between 8pm and 11pm on the 25December 2022, and who may have camera footage (including dash cam) is asked to make this available to them.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Thomastown Garda Station on 056 775 4150, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.