Dublin: 10°C Tuesday 8 February 2022
Poll: Do you have a private pension?

Inflation is causing many to consider how financially secure they will be later in life.

By Céimin Burke Tuesday 8 Feb 2022, 10:08 AM
1 hour ago 9,236 Views 12 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5676712
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

PERSONAL FINANCES AND the cost of living are dominating the headlines and news bulletins as many feel the pinch of rising inflation.

With prices spiralling many are considering how financially secure they will be later in life, particularly as the future of the State Pension is in flux.

Last week the Oireachtas Committee on Social Protection recommended that the qualifying age for the State Pension should remain at 66.

The Taoiseach said the government would consider the recommendation with an “open mind” while finance minister Paschal Donohoe said sticking with the status quo “brings costs with it”.

The government previously planned to increase the State pension age to 67 last year and to 68 in 2028.

So, today we’re asking: Do you have a private pension?


Poll Results:

Yes (722)
No (460)


About the author:

About the author
Céimin Burke
@CeiminB
ceimin@thejournal.ie

