Quiz: What is the name of this penny sweet?

THERE’S NOTHING LIKE a bag of penny sweets to send your mind hurdling back to your childhood.
You might still be fond of them and have vowed off them for Lent.
We’ve already tested you with crisps and chocolates – now it’s time to test your knowledge of something sweeter.
Cold Milk Glasses
Refreshing Wine Quarts
Fizzy Cola Bottles
Flat 7Up Bottles
Fake Teeth
Italian Flags
Melons
Watermelon Slices
Fake Teeth
Real Teeth
Milk Teeth
My Teeth!
Flying Saucers
UFOs
Disco Balls
Buttons
Foam shrimp
Foam crabs
Foam prawns
Pink pillows
Poison Snakes
Yellow Bellies
Newts
Slithery Slimes
Blue Dolphins
Azure Trout
Navy Salmon
Lapis Bass
Twin Cherries
Roses
Bouquets
Wishbones
Flying Saucers
Rainbow Whites
Some might call them Snowies
Some might call them Jazzies
If you were to buy this in an Irish newsagents, what would it likely be called?
Pigs Mugs
Face of the Swine
Piggy Delish
Percy Pigs
You scored out of !
You should open a sweet shop
You scored out of !
You've a keen knowledge, like a child in a sweet shop
You scored out of !
You're a chocolate mouse (cute)
You scored out of !
You are Percy Pig
You scored out of !
You're one to opt for healthier options
