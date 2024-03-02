Advertisement
Quiz: What is the name of this penny sweet?

We’re now three weekends into Lent, and it’s time to test your resolve again.
THERE’S NOTHING LIKE a bag of penny sweets to send your mind hurdling back to your childhood.

You might still be fond of them and have vowed off them for Lent.

We’ve already tested you with crisps and chocolates – now it’s time to test your knowledge of something sweeter.

Alamy
Cold Milk Glasses
Refreshing Wine Quarts

Fizzy Cola Bottles
Flat 7Up Bottles
Alamy
Fake Teeth
Italian Flags

Melons
Watermelon Slices
Fake Teeth
Real Teeth

Milk Teeth
My Teeth!
Alamy
Flying Saucers
UFOs

Disco Balls
Buttons
Alamy
Foam shrimp
Foam crabs

Foam prawns
Pink pillows
Alamy
Poison Snakes
Yellow Bellies

Newts
Slithery Slimes
Alamy
Blue Dolphins
Azure Trout

Navy Salmon
Lapis Bass
Alamy
Twin Cherries
Roses

Bouquets
Wishbones
Alamy
Flying Saucers
Rainbow Whites

Some might call them Snowies
Some might call them Jazzies
If you were to buy this in an Irish newsagents, what would it likely be called?
Pigs Mugs
Face of the Swine

Piggy Delish
Percy Pigs
Answer all the questions to see your result!
Alamy
You scored out of !
You should open a sweet shop
Share your result:
Alamy
You scored out of !
You've a keen knowledge, like a child in a sweet shop
Share your result:
Alamy
You scored out of !
You're a chocolate mouse (cute)
Share your result:
Alamy
You scored out of !
You are Percy Pig
Share your result:
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
You're one to opt for healthier options
Share your result:

