Quiz: What is the name of this penny sweet?

THERE’S NOTHING LIKE a bag of penny sweets to send your mind hurdling back to your childhood.

You might still be fond of them and have vowed off them for Lent.

Advertisement

We’ve already tested you with crisps and chocolates – now it’s time to test your knowledge of something sweeter.

Alamy Cold Milk Glasses Refreshing Wine Quarts

Fizzy Cola Bottles Flat 7Up Bottles Alamy Fake Teeth Italian Flags

Melons Watermelon Slices Fake Teeth Real Teeth

Milk Teeth My Teeth! Alamy Flying Saucers UFOs

Disco Balls Buttons Alamy Foam shrimp Foam crabs

Foam prawns Pink pillows Alamy Poison Snakes Yellow Bellies

Newts Slithery Slimes Alamy Blue Dolphins Azure Trout

Navy Salmon Lapis Bass Alamy Twin Cherries Roses

Bouquets Wishbones Alamy Flying Saucers Rainbow Whites

Some might call them Snowies Some might call them Jazzies If you were to buy this in an Irish newsagents, what would it likely be called? Pigs Mugs Face of the Swine

Piggy Delish Percy Pigs Answer all the questions to see your result! Alamy You scored out of ! You should open a sweet shop Share your result: Share Alamy You scored out of ! You've a keen knowledge, like a child in a sweet shop Share your result: Share Alamy You scored out of ! You're a chocolate mouse (cute) Share your result: Share Alamy You scored out of ! You are Percy Pig Share your result: Share Shutterstock You scored out of ! You're one to opt for healthier options Share your result: Share