This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Friday 15 November, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Pensioner who sexually assaulted granddaughter multiple times is jailed for three years

The abuse took place over a two-year period.

By Olivia Kelleher Friday 15 Nov 2019, 2:13 PM
1 hour ago 5,377 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4893278

A PENSIONER WHO pleaded guilty to multiple counts of sexually assaulting his 11-year-old granddaughter over a two-year period has been jailed for three years.

The young girl, who is now in her mid-teens, requested that her grandfather be named in the community given the nature of his crime.

However, at sitting of Cork Circuit Criminal Court in Cork, Judge Sean O’Donnabhain ruled that the identity of the man not be made public to protect his other grandchildren from being caught up in the maelstrom.

The 67-year-old man pleaded guilty to 12 sample counts from a 60-count indictment when he was arraigned earlier this year.

The man admitted to sexually assaulting the girl from the time she was aged 11 at a number of locations in Cork on various dates between April 2014 and May 2016.

Detective Garda Denise Fitzgerald told the court that the man made full admissions when he was arrested in relation to the incident.

The abuse consisted of the man putting his hands up the girls pants and in the area close to her vaginal area. The case did not involve digital penetration.  The girl views the abuse as being a massive betrayal of trust.

The court heard that the conduct of the man had caused divisions within his family. There is a large degree of family revulsion in relation to the actions of the pensioner.

Defence counsel, Alice Fawsitt SC said that her client was deeply remorseful for his actions. He entered an early guilty plea in the case and “put his hands” up for his actions.

In sentencing Judge O’Donnabhain said he was fully cognisant of the request of the young girl that the man be named.

However, he expressed concern that such a move would “visit difficulties” on the other grandchildren.

Judge O’Donnabhain said that there were very few people you can rely on in life and being able to trust a grandparent should be a given. He jailed the pensioner for three years.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Olivia Kelleher

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie