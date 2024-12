GARDAÍ ARE AT the scene of a serious crash between a car and a bus in Co Donegal.

The incident happened after 9.30am between Manorcunningham and Newtowncunningham close to Magherabeg National School.

Advertisement

It is understood that there are 13 passengers on the Bus Éireann Expressway bus. Gardaí, ambulances and the fire service are at the scene.

Eye-witnesses have said that a number of people have been injured. However, it is not known how serious their injuries are.

The bus careered through a hedge and into a field following the collision with the car. The road has been closed and diversions are in place.

This is a breaking story with more information to follow.