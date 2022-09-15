One person killed after being struck by a train last night in Co Meath

A second person was also struck and was treated at the scene.

A MAN HAS died after he was struck by a train last night in Co Meath.

In a statement to The Journal, an Irish Rail spokesperson said the incident occurred last night at around 9.45pm.

The 8.50pm service from Dublin Connolly to Belfast Lanyon Place was “involved in an incident in which a person on the line was struck and fatally injured”.

The incident happened at the northern end of the Gormanston station.

A garda spokesperson said a second man was also struck in the incident and received treatment at the scene for his injuries.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene and the line remained closed for a number of hours as a result.

It re-opened this morning at around 4.15am and “full Drogheda and Belfast services are operating this morning”.

A garda spokesperson said the deceased, a man in his 20s, received treatment for his injuries but was later pronounced dead.

His body has since been removed from the scene and taken to Navan mortuary.

Iarnród Éireann has expressed its “deepest sympathies to the family and friends of the deceased”.