TAOISEACH MICHEÁL MARTIN has informed the Dáil that the government does not intend to implement recommendations from judges to hike personal injury awards by almost 20 per cent.

The recommendation to increase personal injury payouts by 17% came earlier this year from the Judicial Council, with the rationale being to raise payouts in line with inflation.

The issue was raised today during Leaders’ Questions in the Dáil by Social Democrats acting leader Cian O’Callaghan, who asked the Taoiseach for clarity.

O’Callaghan said the proposed changes are “reckless” and would lead to increased insurance premiums for people, sports clubs and small businesses.

He argued that Ireland already has much higher personal injury awards than other countries, stating that they can be four times higher than in the UK.

In response, Taoiseach Micheál Martin told O’Callaghan: “Don’t believe everything you read in the newspapers”.

He said the Justice Minister Jim O’Callaghan will be laying the recommendations of the Judicial Council before the Oireachtas, but that he will not be seeking their approval.

O’Callaghan said he welcomed this clarification from the Taoiseach.

The Taoiseach then said that there will be implications for the Personal Injuries Assessment Board due to the decision not to implement the recommendations.

He said this could lead to consequences in the courts, and in cases, and may ultimately undermine the work of the assessment board.

“So we do need to reflect on this. I get the short-term politics…but we need as an Oireachtas to deal with this more soberly,” he said.