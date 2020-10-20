#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 14°C Tuesday 20 October 2020
Advertisement

Danish man jailed for murdering journalist on submarine arrested after attempted prison break

Peter Madsen is serving a life sentence for the murder of Kim Wall.

By AFP Tuesday 20 Oct 2020, 2:33 PM
35 minutes ago 5,035 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5238842
A police office watches Peter Madsen as he sits on the side of a road after being apprehended.
Image: Nils Meilvang/PA Images
A police office watches Peter Madsen as he sits on the side of a road after being apprehended.
A police office watches Peter Madsen as he sits on the side of a road after being apprehended.
Image: Nils Meilvang/PA Images

THE DANISH MAN sentenced to life in jail for the murder of journalist Kim Wall aboard his homemade submarine was arrested today after a failed prison escape bid led to a standoff with police.

“Peter Madsen tried to escape,” a Copenhagen police official told AFP.

Police confirmed on Twitter that Madsen had been “arrested and removed from the scene” after being surrounded by police officers, with unconfirmed reports he had threatened them with an explosive device.

Danish tabloid BT reported Madsen had taken a hostage and threatened prison staff with a pistol-like object to force his way out of the facility.

It quoted witnesses who said he managed to drive away in a white van before police stopped him.

Photos from the scene showed Madsen sitting on the grass by a leafy wall next to a road a few hundreds metres from the prison, with two police officers lying prone on the ground pointing their weapons at him.

Madsen, a 49-year-old submarine enthusiast, was convicted in April 2018 of murdering the 30-year-old journalist Kim Wall as she interviewed him on board his submarine in August 2017.

In a documentary that aired in September, he confessed for the first time to the killing, after having insisted during the trial that her death was an accident.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“There is only one who is guilty, and that is me,” Madsen said in the documentary.

In a case that made headlines around the world, Madsen had however admitted to the court that he chopped up her corpse and threw her body parts into the sea.

© AFP 2020

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie