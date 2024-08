A MAN WHO suffered massive burns during a bomb attack during the Troubles has said that he missed out on vital medical treatment after he “did a runner” because he was terrified that he would be sexually abused for a second time by paedophile surgeon Michael Shine.

Dundalk-born musician Peter O’Connor was a 19-year-old student when he was caught up in the loyalist bombing in Dundalk in 1975, during which two people lost their lives and 20 people were injured.

He suffered 93% burns to his body after he stayed behind to help another man, as he recalls “the place burned down around us”. The other man, Hugh Watters, died in Peter’s arms.

But he has now alleged that just two months before the atrocity was sexually abused by Michael Shine during an outpatient appointment when he was being treated for a separate medical condition.

Peter has been a part of the campaign for justice for victims of Michael Shine for more than 15 years, but has today decided to waive his anonymity for the first time and share his story as he and other alleged victims call on the Minister for Justice to establish a Commission of Investigation.

Peter was treated at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda in October 1975 and says he was sexually assaulted by Michael Shine during an appointment in an outpatients unit.

The DPP did not charge Shine on foot of Peter’s statement but, just like in the case of 200 other victims, he was awarded redress during civil proceedings.

He said that as far back as the late 1960s, “the dogs in the street knew” about Shine’s alleged crimes.

Peter insists that there are questions that need to be answered and he is calling for a Commission of Investigation to be set up.

During an interview with The Journal today, he opened up about the 1976 bombing.

Following the blast, Peter was rushed to hospital in Dundalk but was subsequently conveyed to Dr Stephen’s Hospital in Dublin, which had a dedicated burns unit at that time.

He had a long road to recovery, during which plastic surgeons had to “completely rebuild” his face. He suffered devastating burns to all of his body except his groin and the inner part of his right foot.

In early 1976 he was visited Michael Shine, who drove from Drogheda to Dublin to visit him.

“He (Shine) came into the room alone at first, but was followed by a very flustered Matron. She seemed a bit unnerved that this great man had come to visit.

“There was a conversation going on around me about my medical treatment, but I wasn’t involved in it. It was almost as if I was a third party to it.

“They were making arrangements for me to be taken back to the Lourdes once I could leave the burns unit in Dr Stephen’s (Hospital).”

Peter was terrified at the prospect of being under Shine’s care once again.

“I did a runner. I went west and hid out in Miltown Malbay. Of course I had contact with my parents and I was encouraged to go back, but I wouldn’t.”

He was so afraid of being assaulted again that he did not receive the medical treatment that he required.

“It is because of Shine that I never got the post plastic surgery care that I needed, or the trauma care either.”

Peter said that he believes that there are many other patients who never got the medical treatment that they required because they feared returning to Our Lady Of Lourdes Hospital.

Five years ago, Peter was one of 11 survivors of the Troubles who performed in the ‘Blood Red Lines’ play.

During the performance he delivered a monologue, during which he told the captivated audience that he had “left Ireland as quickly as I could” because the country is “no place for survivors”. He lived abroad for many years after the bombing.

All those who watched the play, which was shown at An Táin Arts Centre in Dundalk, believed that he was talking about his experience as a survivor of the Troubles. However, he has today revealed that he was privately referring to his experience as a victim of sexual abuse as well.

Lawyer for the victims Diarmuid Brecknell said that he was at the play and this revelation is “absolutely devastating”.

“He tells his story in a courageous and brave manner,” he said. “To today find out that he was also a victim of Michael Shine is absolutely devastating.

“He has again taken the very courageous step in coming forward and telling another harrowing story from his lifetime, in the search of justice. Every day we are hearing more shocking stories of the grief and pain Shine inflicted on the people who trusted him the most.

“It is right that the Minister of Justice and the Government as a whole; listen to the victims, hear their story and allow them a route to justice through a public inquiry.”