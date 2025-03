ONE OF DUBLIN’S best-known pubs, Peter’s Pub, has been put up for sale for €4.25 million.

The pub, which is located on the corner of Johnson Place at the end of South William Street, is a short walk from Grafton Street and St Stephen’s Green.

The premises has been a pub since the 1700s and has been run as Peter’s Pub by Enda Keogh for nearly 50 years. The publican is now set to retire.

Agents Lisney said it is a “once in a lifetime opportunity” to acquire the famous pub, which is “renowned both nationally and internationally”.

Tony Morrissey, who is handling the sale on behalf of Lisney, told The Journal that it is one of around a dozen “trophy properties” in Dublin.

“It’s one of those unique units that’s left in the city that where there’s no TV, there’s none of that sort of thing, you just go in and you converse. That’s what people like about it,” he said.

Morrissey said Keogh has been a “custodian” of the premises for 49 years but now thinks it’s time to “hang up the boots”, adding: “It’s rare that a unit would be in the same hands for that length of time.”

He also said the phone “hasn’t stopped ringing” since the sale was launched this morning.

“You would expect all the top premier publicans in the city to be having a go at it, because units like this, they just don’t come up that often, and anytime these trophy units come up, they always generate a fairly significant premium compared to a normal unit doing the same level of business.”

The property has a distinctive triple frontage on the corner of Johnson Place, overlooking the intersection of Clarendon Market, Stephen Street Lower and South William Street.

According to the listing, it consists of two interconnecting buildings, spanning four levels over a basement. The first building features a classic timber shopfront at ground level, with pedestrian access from both Johnson Place and Clarendon Market.

The upper floors are finished with a brick exterior, timber-framed sliding sash windows and a pitched natural slate roof.

The second building extends the traditional shopfront design at ground level, with matching brickwork and timber-framed sliding sash windows under a flat roof. There is also a small single-storey extension to the rear, which used to be an enclosed yard.

