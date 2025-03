THE FRUIT AND Vegetable Market in Dublin city centre’s Smithfield area is set to be redeveloped after Dublin City Council agreed to borrow €30m to carry out work on the Victorian building.

The redevelopment will provide spaces for food retailers and restaurateurs. The historic red brick building is located on Mary’s Lane, between Capel Street and Smithfield.

Advertisement

The market was closed back in 2019 for refurbishment, 16 years after the redevelopment of the market was first proposed.

Planning permission for the site’s redevelopment was granted in 2014.

The inner-city market, formerly known as the Dublin Corporation Wholesale Markets, first opened in 1892.

The redevelopment plan includes spaces for small retail units, parking spaces and a games area.