Poll: Will you go to a garden centre or DIY store this week?

LARGER RETAILERS ACROSS the country are preparing to re-open tomorrow when Phase One of the government’s roadmap kicks in.

From tomorrow, bigger outlets that are primarily outdoor can open, meaning customers can go to garden centres, hardware and DIY stores, and farmers markets again.

It’ll give people the first opportunity to buy a range of non-essential items in person in a couple of months, although shops will still be implementing social distancing measures.

Ahead of these shops re-opening, we’re wondering: will you go to a garden centre or DIY store this week?

