#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 11°C Thursday 20 May 2021
Advertisement

PIP breast implant victims should receive compensation, says French court

The court said that German company TUV Rheinland committed negligence by certifying them as safe.

By Press Association Thursday 20 May 2021, 1:34 PM
44 minutes ago 1,745 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5442803
File photo of PIP breast implants
Image: Guibbaud Christophe
File photo of PIP breast implants
File photo of PIP breast implants
Image: Guibbaud Christophe

A FRENCH APPEAL court has ruled that around 2,700 victims of a breast implant scandal are entitled to compensation.

The court said that German company TUV Rheinland committed negligence by certifying them as safe.

The ruling, which might not be final and could go to another higher court, was announced by France-based association PIPA, which represents victims.

The scandal first emerged in 2010 after doctors noticed abnormally high rupture rates in women with implants produced by the French company Poly Implant Prothese, or PIP. Their implants were used in hundreds of thousands of women worldwide.

Olivier Aumaitre, the lawyer representing the 2,700 women who brought this current case, said during a news conference: “It’s clearly a historical day for PIP breast implant victims all over the world and for women’s rights.”

PIPA said that the amount of compensation is still to be determined.

Lawyers for TUV Rheinland did not immediately comment.

The ruling, Mr Aumaitre hopes, might have implications for the many other victims, although he conceded he was “not aware of other compensation wins in other countries”.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Christine, a victim, who did not want to give her surname, said: “It is a relief today, as we can acknowledge our status as victims. Almost all of us have lasting effects. I still have silicon in my organs.”

PIP was liquidated in 2010. Its founder, Jean-Claude Mas, was later given a four-year prison sentence. The implants, it was discovered, were filled with cheap, industrial-grade silicone which was not suitable for use in humans. Mas died in 2019.

TUV defence lawyer Cecile Derycke has suggested TUV Rheinland was being targeted as a scapegoat because it is solvent.

TUV Lawyer Christelle Coslin told the AP that “TUV Rheinland denies all responsibility. The missing link here is the actual liable party.”

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie