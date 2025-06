THE HOUSING MINISTER is considering introducing a raft of new planning exemptions, including for attic conversions, subdivision of existing dwellings and home extensions to house elderly relatives.

Minister James Browne will bring a memo on the matter to Cabinet this morning to update the government on the proposals that are being considered.

He will also update Cabinet on plans to exempt cabin homes in back gardens from planning permission.

It is understood that the law to exempt cabins from planning permission will be in place sometime between September and October this year.

In addition to exploring planning exemptions around attic conversions, Browne will also ask Government to consider exempting energy efficiency measures, such as external wall insulation, and storage structures at the front of properties for things like bikes and bins.

The exemptions are being considered in a bid to unblock jams in the planning system that are slowing the development of new houses and infrastructure projects.

Since announcing plans to exempt cabins from planning permission in February of this year, James Browne and junior minister for housing John Cummins have heard submissions from 11 government departments as well as planning bodies and local authorities.

A public consultation on the matter will also take place this month.

As part of a review of regulations related to planning exemptions, the junior housing minister has identified areas of “specific interest” that are in need of updating to enable the quicker delivery of certain education, health and utility infrastructure.

This includes things like slurry storage in the context of water quality requirements.

This review of exempted developments is set out in the implementation plan for the Planning and Development Act 2024. The current laws have not been comprehensively reviewed since they were signed into law in 2001.