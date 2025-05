EMERGENCY LEGISLATION TO extend planning permissions that are due to lapse is set to go to Cabinet this morning.

Minister James Browne will seek approval for measures to allow housing developers apply for a three-year extension on existing planning permission, in certain cases.

The legislation, which has been worked on alongside Minister of State for Planning John Cummins, seeks to ensure developments held up by factors such as judicial reviews, finance, and infrastructure constraints can still go ahead before permission lapses.

The move comes just six weeks after The Journal reported that Cairns boss Michael Stanley had called for an emergency law to be introduced to stop thousands of planning permissions lapsing.

Stanley, who is the CEO of one of the country’s largest property developers, said that 10 to 15,000 planning approvals that have gone through the system are now at risk of lapsing.

He said last month that such legislation was needed and could be brought in “overnight” if there was political will to do so.

Planning permissions, which are not implemented within a certain time period, generally five years, are at risk of lapsing if an extension isn’t granted.

It is understood Browne and Cummins have carried out extensive work on the legislation in a bid to activate developments such as large scale apartments which might otherwise time out of planning permission.

⁠The legislation, which was discussed by party leaders last night, involves two provisions to deal with expiring permission to encourage their activation.

⁠Firstly, it is proposed a provision in the new Planning and Development Act 2024 will be brought forward, so that that holders of all permissions that have been through a judicial review can apply to the planning authority for a retrospective suspension of the period of time their permission was held up.

At the moment, the clock does not stop on a duration when the permission is subject to a judicial review which in some cases can take years.

The second provision will allow developers with just two years left on their permission to apply for an extension for up to three years.

However, in order to activate the development, the application for an extension must be made within six months of the legislation commencing and development must commence within 18 months of the commencement of the legislation.

⁠The legislation to underpin the changes will be completed prior to the Dáil summer recess, with thousands of units are expected to be covered by this activation measure.