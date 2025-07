CABINET WILL BE told today that a four-week public consultation is set to begin on a huge number of proposed exemptions to planning permission.

Under the proposed changes, the requirement to get planning permission for certain things, like attic conversions and garden cabins, will be scrapped.

It is being done in a bid to reduce “unnecessary” planning applications and free up local authority resources for large-scale developments, while at the same time allowing homeowners to move forward with smaller-scale projects more quickly.

Other exemptions being proposed are:

Scrapping requirements to have planning permission for outer insulation on homes

Scrapping requirements related to slurry storage capacity on farms

In education and health, removing requirements related to temporary structures e.g. at hospitals or schools

Increasing school building extension size limit

Exemptions related to transport, including ports and airport

Some infrastructure exemptions

The precise details of the proposed exemptions are not yet clear.

The government first mooted making modular homes in gardens exempt from planning permission back in February, sparking huge debate on the subject.

Currently, planning exemptions allow a 40 square metre extension to the rear of a property once it’s attached to the house.

Under the new proposals, a modular-style home up to 45 square metres could be built at the rear of a house.

The move is being spearheaded by John Cummins, junior minister in the Department of Housing with responsibility for planning permission.

Cummins says this is a “common sense” measure that will provide housing options for people such as those with a disability or young persons who wish to live independently of the family home in the short-term.

John Cummins and James Browne Leah Farrell / Rollingnews.ie Leah Farrell / Rollingnews.ie / Rollingnews.ie

Cummins also says it will give the option for parents who wish to “right-size” within their own community while maintaining the support of their family.

It is expected that the new regulations will be in place by the end of the year.

Increasing housing targets

Elsewhere, Housing Minister James Browne is set to increase housing targets for each local authority.

It is understood that Browne will instruct councils to zone more residential land for homes in response to the housing crisis.

The number of units zoned for will increase from 33,000 under the old plan up to 83,000 per annum until 2034 under the new guidelines being brought forward.

It is understood that local authorities have been instructed to immediately set about reviewing and varying their city and county development plans.

The new guidelines will replace the existing guidelines from 2020.