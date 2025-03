A PLASTERER OFF his medication was “unhinged” – attacking a store manager and brandishing a hammer – during a series of violent shop raids in Dublin, a court heard.

Nathan Doyle, 27, was charged with robbery, two counts of attempted robbery and assault causing harm at three premises in Cherrywood, Cabinteely and Baltrothery, Tallaght, on Friday night, within the space of about 50 minutes.

Mr Doyle of Deerpark Lodge, Kiltipper, Tallaght, D24, had bail, with strict conditions, set at €300 by Judge Peter White at Dublin District Court today.

Garda Jason Curran alleged that during the spate of violent offences, the accused was “erratic and unhinged” and suffering from psychosis because he had not been taking his prescribed medication.

The officer also voiced fears that the accused was a “real danger to the public”.

The contested bail hearing was told the first incident was shortly before 9 pm when a grey 2013-reg Ford Mondeo pulled up at a Circle K in Balrothery. It was alleged the accused used pumps and attempted to spray fuel into his car before going into the shop and demanding money from a female staff member.

The court heard that she fled, and the manager was then punched in his face twice, suffering serious facial bruising and swelling.

It was claimed the accused then drove off and arrived 15 minutes later at Spar, Cherrywood, where he “brandished a hammer and demanded money”.

Garda Curran claimed the accused hit a worker with the butt of the hammer and left, arriving at Centra shop at 9.30 pm. The court heard he brandished the hammer, demanded cash and forced a shopkeeper to open the till before making off with €605.

CCTV evidence was obtained.

Gardaí later observed the accused locking his car in his housing estate. They recovered bloodstained twenty euro and five euro notes and till receipts from the vehicle.

Defence counsel Kevin McCrave said the single unemployed man had been prescribed medication for mental health problems.

The barrister stressed that Mr Doyle enjoyed a presumption of innocence and bail, and the weight of evidence could not detract from that.

He also said his client would face a lengthy period in custody pre-trial if denied bail and was willing to abide by conditions.

Judge White granted bail, ordering Mr Doyle to sign on daily at his local Garda station, obey a curfew at his home, stay away from the shops and surrounding areas, and provide his phone number to gardai. He was held in custody until he raised the bail money and will reappear in court on Tuesday.

Legal aid was granted.