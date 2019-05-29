'This will shock people': The underwater garden with a warning about plastics in our oceans

THE FIRST EVER underwater garden to appear at Bloom Garden Festival contains a stark warning about plastics in our oceans.

Garden designer Oliver Shurman hopes the garden display shocks people and makes them wonder ‘what are we doing?’ in relation to plastics in Irish oceans.

Bord Iascaigh Mhara (BIM), Ireland’s seafood development agency, unveiled the garden at a media preview, describing how it was created to resemble a giant rockpool that contains different Irish sea life.

Underneath the rockpool, contained in glass, are plastics and waste that Irish fishing trawlers have collected in the Fishing for Litter Scheme as part of the Clean Oceans Initiative.

Bloom Festival runs from 30 May to 3 June at the Phoenix Park in Dublin.