SO HOW DID they do?

The first big debate of this general election campaign has just ended with ten (!) party leaders taking part in the extended edition of Upfront with Katie Hannon on RTÉ One.

The Journal has plenty of coverage on the site – you can check out our liveblog, analysis and factchecks – but for now, we want to know how you thought they got on.

How did they measure up in the glare of the TV lights? Did anyone surprise you? Did anyone disappoint you?

You can rate the candidate out of ten below by using the sliding scale. Click ‘Rate now’ to compare your answer with readers’ average rating.

