The Explainer: Is Ireland heading towards another recession?

SOME ECONOMISTS IN recent weeks have been warning that Ireland could bee on track for another recession.

The last recession in Ireland, which followed a banking crisis and housing crash in 2008, devastated the country, but there was a sense that real recovery was happening before the Covid-19 pandemic arrived.

This, coupled with the invasion of Ukraine by Russia and a cost of living crisis, has made for grim reading in the business headlines lately.

So what are the factors behind this speculation about another recession?

This week on The Explainer we spoke to Stephen Kinsella, Head of the Economics Department at the University of Limerick and Chief Economics Writer with The Currency, to get some insight.

