A MAN HAS been arrested in Northern Ireland after a stabbing yesterday evening.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) have arrested a 47-year-old man in Newry on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent and possessing an offensive weapon in a public place.

Around 8.40pm yesterday evening, PSNI received a report that a man in his 20s had been stabbed following an altercation outside a property in the Sugar Island area of Newry.

Police and paramedics attended the scene and the man received treatment for a stab wound to his leg.

He was taken to hospital for further treatment. His injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

“A 47-year-old man, who was located a short time later, was subsequently arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent and possessing an offensive weapon in a public place. He remains in custody at this time, assisting officers with their enquiries,” a PSNI statement said.

The PSNI said anyone with information can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online.