Monday 6 May, 2019
Man suffers injuries after being attacked with claw hammer in aggravated burglary

The 32-year-old man suffered lacerations to his head and was taken to hospital.

By Cónal Thomas Monday 6 May 2019, 1:40 PM
24 minutes ago 958 Views 1 Comment
Woodbrook Avenue, Lisburn
Image: GoolgeMaps
Image: GoolgeMaps

POLICE IN NORTHERN Ireland are appealing for information following an aggravated burglary in which a man was attacked with a claw hammer yesterday. 

Detectives in Lisburn received a report at 11:30pm last night that three men broke into a flat in the Woodbrook Avenue area of the city and assaulted the man living there with a claw hammer. 

“The 32-year-old man suffered lacerations to his head as a result of the incident and was taken to hospital for treatment of his injuries,” Detective Sergeant Melanie McGrory has said.

Police are now appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident or anyone with any information to contact detectives in Lisburn. 

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

About the author:

About the author
Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

