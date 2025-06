NORTHERN IRELAND’S POLICE SERVICE has appealed for assistance in identifying four men believed to be connected to a week of escalating violence across the region.

The disturbances, which began in Ballymena, spread to Portadown, Coleraine, and Larne, resulting in numerous injuries and widespread property damage.

Over the course of four nights, 63 police officers have been injured. The PSNI has arrested 17 individuals, with 13 facing criminal charges and four remanded in custody.

Warnings from the district judge indicate that those involved in the disorder may face lengthy custodial sentences, according to the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI).

In Coleraine, an arson attack on a family home is being treated as attempted murder. The blaze occurred at Rinvarna Court, where a man in his 40s, a woman in her 30s, an eight-year-old boy, and a four-year-old boy were inside.

All four were hospitalised, with the family described as “extremely lucky” to have survived. Officers from the PSNI maintain a large presence in the towns tonight, which will continue into the weekend.

Officers are supported by resources from Scotland. Assistant Chief Constable Henderson emphasized the importance of returning to normalcy.

“Let Northern Ireland return to normal and start the process of recovery,” he said this evening.

Police in Antrim are seeking to identify these four men. PSNI PSNI

Assistant Chief Constable Ryan Henderson said the PSNI is releasing the images in the hopes that the public can help identify the individuals.

“It is in all of our interests, and in the interests of justice, that those responsible are dealt with, and I would urge anyone who may have information to bring it forward.”

The PSNI has provided a contact number for tips: 101, or via their major incident portal on the PSNI website.

The unrest was sparked by the court appearance of two 14-year-old boys charged with the attempted rape of a teenage girl in Ballymena.

The use of a Romanian interpreter during the proceedings has been linked to a surge in anti-immigrant sentiment, leading to racially motivated attacks on foreign nationals and their properties.

The PSNI has anyone with information about the individuals in the released images or any other details related to the disturbances to come forward. Information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.