Poll: Will you watch the Eurovision finals this weekend?

THE EUROVISION SONG contest finals will take place this Saturday in Tel Aviv, Israel.

The competition this year has been mired in controversy amid calls to boycott it, with critics saying it amounts to a legitimisation of Israel’s treatment of Palestinians.

The semi-finals took place last night, but Ireland’s hopeful Sarah McTernan failed to advance to the final.

But will any of that make a difference to you? Or will you be tuning in tomorrow regardless?

Today we’re asking, Will you watch the Eurovision finals this weekend?

