Poll: Would you have voted for or against the Anglo-Irish Treaty?

The signing of the treaty in 1921.

The signing of the treaty in 1921.

LATE ON THE night of 7 January, 1922 – after a month of bitter debates – the members of the 2nd Dáil voted to ratify the The Anglo Irish Treaty.

The vote failed to prevent a Civil War but it remains perhaps the most pivotal moment in Ireland’s modern history.

So today we’re asking: Would you have voted for or against the Anglo-Irish Treaty?

