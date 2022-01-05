Poll: Would you have voted for or against the Anglo-Irish Treaty?

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
LATE ON THE night of 7 January, 1922 – after a month of bitter debates – the members of the 2nd Dáil voted to ratify the The Anglo Irish Treaty.
The vote failed to prevent a Civil War but it remains perhaps the most pivotal moment in Ireland’s modern history.
So today we’re asking: Would you have voted for or against the Anglo-Irish Treaty?
