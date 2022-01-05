#Open journalism No news is bad news

Poll: Would you have voted for or against the Anglo-Irish Treaty?

The Treaty was passed by a narrow margin of just seven votes in Dáil Éireann on 7 January 1922.

By Jane Moore Wednesday 5 Jan 2022, 10:01 AM
33 minutes ago 6,259 Views 11 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5646214
The signing of the treaty in 1921.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
The signing of the treaty in 1921.
The signing of the treaty in 1921.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

LATE ON THE night of 7 January, 1922 – after a month of bitter debates – the members of the 2nd Dáil voted to ratify the The Anglo Irish Treaty.

The vote failed to prevent a Civil War but it remains perhaps the most pivotal moment in Ireland’s modern history.

So today we’re asking: Would you have voted for or against the Anglo-Irish Treaty?


Poll Results:

For it (309)
Against it (231)
I'm not sure (91)
No interest/no opinion (12)




