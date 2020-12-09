Poll: Have you bought any concert tickets for next year?

MANY CONCERTS HOPING to take place in-person next year if the pandemic has subsided have released tickets to the public in recent months.

Tickets for the festival Longitude scheduled to take place in July 2021 have already almost fully sold out.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar last week warned that people buying tickets for concerts next summer should be aware they won’t be entitled to refunds if the events are rescheduled.

Meanwhile, concerns have been raised by ticket sellers about plans by the government to ban the above price reselling of tickets, arguing that the sector is seeking to recover from the pandemic.

So today we’re asking: Have you bought any concert tickets for next year?

