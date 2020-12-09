#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 3°C Wednesday 9 December 2020
Advertisement

Ticket sales companies raise concern over timing of ticket touting bill due to effect of pandemic on events sector

The bill proposes to ban the above price resale of tickets for live events.

By Rónán Duffy Wednesday 9 Dec 2020, 6:30 AM
31 minutes ago 1,048 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5292945
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

CONCERNS HAVE BEEN raised by ticket sellers about plans by the government to ban the above price reselling of tickets, arguing that the sector is seeking to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Oireachtas Committee on Enterprise, Trade and Employment will this morning hear an update from officials on the general scheme of the Sale of Tickets Bill 2020.

The bill is aimed at dealing with the problem of so-called ticket-touting for major events, such as sports matches and concerts at venues with a capacity of 1,000 people or more. 

The bill proposes to ban the above price resale of tickets for live events at such venues and proposes penalties of a fine of up to €100,000 or up to two years imprisonment

Ahead of the committee’s meeting, a briefing note outlined some of the submissions received by stakeholders ahead of pre-legislative scrutiny of the bill. 

Among the submissions received, the briefing note recorded that ticket sales company Tickets.ie suggested that the government put the proposed bill on hold for 12 months and “prioritise the shaping of the re-emergence of the live events sector”.
Tickets.ie also argued that the legislation is only “a sticking plaster” and that the ticket resale market “exists due to a failure of the live events industry to address its pricing problem”. 

Live Nation, the global live music entertainment company and owner of Ticketmaster, also raised concerns about the timing of the bill. 

In its submission it noted the impact of the pandemic on the sector and stated that “the current priority must be to get the sector working again”. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Live Nation adds the bill “imposes new conditions on the market” and that the prohibition of resale in other countries drove people to “disreputable offshore platforms”. 

Officials speaking on behalf of the department will also tell the committee that Covid-19 restrictions at events “in the not too distant future” may require attendance restrictions and that this may “increase the competition for tickets” and could “create both incentive and opportunity for the resale of tickets at inflated prices”.

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie