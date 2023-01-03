Poll: Have you benefited from Budget 2023?

THOUSANDS OF FAMILIES will see their childcare costs reduced from today under new subsidy rates introduced under Budget 2023.

The Budget came in at €11 billion and some other key announcements included an increase to the income tax package, a €600 electricity credit, and once-off double payment week for social welfare recipients.

While some of the measures kicked in almost immediately, others didn’t take effect until this week.

So today, we want to know: Have you benefited from Budget 2023?

