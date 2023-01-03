Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Tuesday 3 January 2023 Dublin: 9°C
RollingNews.ie People wearing face masks of Leo Varadkar and Micheál Martin outside Leinster House when Budget 23 was being announced.
# Your Say
Poll: Have you benefited from Budget 2023?
A number of measures announced in September took effect this week.
5.3k
6
1 hour ago

THOUSANDS OF FAMILIES will see their childcare costs reduced from today under new subsidy rates introduced under Budget 2023.

The Budget came in at €11 billion and some other key announcements included an increase to the income tax package, a €600 electricity credit, and once-off double payment week for social welfare recipients.

While some of the measures kicked in almost immediately, others didn’t take effect until this week.

So today, we want to know: Have you benefited from Budget 2023?


Poll Results:

Yes (514)
No (458)
Not sure (206)



Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Emer Moreau
emer@thejournal.ie
@emermoreau
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     