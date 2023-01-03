Poll: Have you benefited from Budget 2023?

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
THOUSANDS OF FAMILIES will see their childcare costs reduced from today under new subsidy rates introduced under Budget 2023.
The Budget came in at €11 billion and some other key announcements included an increase to the income tax package, a €600 electricity credit, and once-off double payment week for social welfare recipients.
While some of the measures kicked in almost immediately, others didn’t take effect until this week.
So today, we want to know: Have you benefited from Budget 2023?
