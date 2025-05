IN OUR MORNING Lead, The Journal reported that problem debt agency Mabs is urging people not to use deferred payments and instalment plans for takeaway food and grocery deliveries.

Deliveroo gives customers the option to pay using the Swedish ‘buy now, pay later’ firm, Klarna.

Many consumers will already be familiar with Klarna as a tempting, interest-free option when buying clothes or electronics online.

While Klarna credit is interest-free, missed payments can incur fees and unpaid debts may result in debt collectors being engaged, according to its Irish website.

So in today’s poll we want to know, have you used services like Klarna?