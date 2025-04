Warning: There are spoilers ahead!

THE FINAL OF the latest series of Celebrity Big Brother took place last night.

Your Celebrity Big Brother 2025 Finalists ❤️ #CBBUK pic.twitter.com/K8H3LNNhNK — Celebrity Big Brother UK (@bbuk) April 25, 2025

Coronation Street actor Jack P Shepherd was crowned the winner of the latest series of the reality show, with 2.5 million public votes cast.

Drag artist Danny Beard finished second, while US TV star and social media personality JoJo Siwa came third.

The latest series of the hit UK show was the first to be broadcast in six years. It first aired as a one-time spin-off of Big Brother in 2001, but went on to have 22 more series before ending in 2018.

So today, we’re asking: Did you watch Celebrity Big Brother?