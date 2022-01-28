#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 8°C Friday 28 January 2022
Advertisement

Poll: Should there be a network of State-run childcare centres?

The need for affordable childcare has consistently been highlighted as an issue for working parents.

By Michelle Hennessy Friday 28 Jan 2022, 9:30 AM
41 minutes ago 3,709 Views 10 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5665387
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

ALL THIS MONTH The Good Information Project has been focusing on gender equality, examining both the barriers facing women in Irish society and potential solutions. 

In recent polling by The Good Information Project/Ireland Thinks, more than half of respondents said universal State-funded childcare should be a priority to achieve in terms of gender equality. 

The topic was also discussed in our Open Newsroom event this week. MEP Frances Fitzgerald acknowledged how difficult it is for parents to combine work and family life. 

“Ireland has made great strides in this area, but actually the only solution is to put far more money into it and to make it a universal service, accessible to all,” she said.

Hannah Deasy, Communications Director at the Institute of International and European Affairs (IIEA), suggested an expansion of the community childcare model could improve the situation for parents. 

Our panelists have put forward a number of potential solutions – but should the State go even further than that?

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

We want to know what you think: Should there be a network of State-run childcare centres?


Poll Results:

Yes (623)
No (121)
I'm not sure (39)



About the author:

About the author
Michelle Hennessy
@michellehtweet
michelle@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (10)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie