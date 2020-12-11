#Open journalism No news is bad news

Friday 11 December 2020
Poll: What are you roasting for Christmas dinner?

There’s just two weeks until the big day.

By Stephen McDermott Friday 11 Dec 2020, 9:16 AM
Image: Shutterstock/Elena Veselova
Image: Shutterstock/Elena Veselova

THERE’S JUST TWO weeks left until the big day.

And while there’s still plenty of time to get the ingredients sourced, most people have probably nailed down their Christmas dinner plans already.

The roast is traditionally the pièce de résistance (although we appreciate that everyone does Christmas their own way and that this isn’t the case for some).

If you haven’t already decided, it might be time to start thinking about what you’re having. Maybe this poll will give you some inspiration.

Today we’re asking: What are you roasting for your Christmas dinner?


Poll Results:

Turkey (692)
Something else (78)
Ham (69)
Nothing (58)
Beef (57)
Vegetarian option (44)
Undecided (23)
Goose (22)
Duck (21)









Stephen McDermott
