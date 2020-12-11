Poll: What are you roasting for Christmas dinner?

THERE’S JUST TWO weeks left until the big day.

And while there’s still plenty of time to get the ingredients sourced, most people have probably nailed down their Christmas dinner plans already.

The roast is traditionally the pièce de résistance (although we appreciate that everyone does Christmas their own way and that this isn’t the case for some).

If you haven’t already decided, it might be time to start thinking about what you’re having. Maybe this poll will give you some inspiration.

Today we’re asking: What are you roasting for your Christmas dinner?

