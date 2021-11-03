Poll: Is it acceptable to start playing Christmas music yet?

THE CHRISTMAS LIGHTS are on already in some places and many shops have dusted off their festive playlists.
There is an informal rule in radio stations that they hold off on playing Christmas tunes until 1 December. However, most stores try to get customers in a spending mood early on and some are blasting out the Christmas tunes already.
So, today we want to know… Is it acceptable to start playing Christmas music yet?
Poll Results:
