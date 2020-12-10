#Open journalism No news is bad news

Dublin: 7°C Thursday 10 December 2020
Poll: Have you done any Christmas shopping in person?

Non-essential retail reopened last week.

By Orla Dwyer Thursday 10 Dec 2020, 9:57 AM
People shopping on Henry Street in Dublin last weekend.
Image: RollingNews.ie
Image: RollingNews.ie

THE TIME FOR the giving and receiving of Christmas gifts is drawing closer by the day. 

This Christmas will be a different one than most, with a lot of people opting to buy gifts online and often have them delivered straight to the other person’s door. 

However, judging by the crowds in Dublin city centre these days, many are still buying at least some of their presents in person since non-essential shops reopened last week. 

So today we’re asking: Have you done any Christmas shopping in person?


Poll Results:

Yes, I buy a mix of online and in person (186)
No, I buy all my presents online (159)
Not yet, but I plan to go soon (95)
Yes, I buy all my presents in person (61)




Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

