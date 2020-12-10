Poll: Have you done any Christmas shopping in person?

People shopping on Henry Street in Dublin last weekend.

THE TIME FOR the giving and receiving of Christmas gifts is drawing closer by the day.

This Christmas will be a different one than most, with a lot of people opting to buy gifts online and often have them delivered straight to the other person’s door.

However, judging by the crowds in Dublin city centre these days, many are still buying at least some of their presents in person since non-essential shops reopened last week.

So today we’re asking: Have you done any Christmas shopping in person?

