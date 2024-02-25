Advertisement
Cillian Murphy as J Robert Oppenheimer Alamy Stock Photo
Poll: Cillian Murphy has scooped another award for Oppenheimer - have you seen the film?

Oppenheimer is a formidable frontrunner for best picture at the Oscars.
1 hour ago

CILLIAN MURPHY HAS picked up yet another award for his role in Oppenheimer.

The Screen Actors Guild Awards were held last night and Murphy scooped the award for best male actor in a leading role for his portrayal of J Robert Oppenheimer, the father of the atomic bomb.

The Christopher Nolan directed Oppenheimer has been relentlessly picking up awards all season and now it it’s a formidable frontrunner for best picture at the Oscars.

So with Cillian Murphy winning another award for his role in Oppenheimer, we want to know: Have you seen the film Oppenheimer?


Poll Results:

Yes (714)
No (592)
I plan to soon (175)

Diarmuid Pepper
