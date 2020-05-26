Poll: Would you be comfortable if the social distance rule was changed to 1 metre?

CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER Dr Tony Holohan has said that the 2m social distancing rule will be reviewed along with other measures, amid calls to halve the policy to one metre.

Since the beginning of the Covid-19 crisis, the government has urged members of the public to maintain a two-metre distance from others when outside their homes.

However, concerns have been raised about the impact the measures will have on businesses as the country re-opens, as well as people’s ability to use public transport.

Health authorities have also suggested that the 2m rule limits the number of patients that can be treated in emergency departments and waiting rooms.

But Irish health advice is based on guidance from the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control, and some worry that shortening the distance will lead to a further spread of Covid-19.

So today we’re wondering: Would you be comfortable if the distance rule changed to 1 metre?

