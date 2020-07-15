This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Wednesday 15 July, 2020
Poll: Are you using the Covid-19 contact tracing app?

Over a million people have downloaded the app since its launch last week.

By Stephen McDermott Wednesday 15 Jul 2020, 8:25 AM
36 minutes ago 9,056 Views 12 Comments
Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie
IT’S A WEEK since the launch of the HSE’s new Covid-19 contact tracing app.

Since then, the app has had well over one million downloads, with the take-up rate heralded as being “the most successful launch” of the app anywhere in the world by HSE CEO Paul Reid.

The app is intended to help contact tracing, particularly with people who aren’t family and friends, and uses Bluetooth technology to determine whether you’ve been a close contact of someone who’s tested positive for the virus.

Users are encouraged to switch on their Bluetooth settings, and to check in with their symptoms every day.

A week on from its launch, we’re asking: Are you using the Covid-19 contact tracing app?


Poll Results:

Yes, every day (326)
Yes, but only every few days (178)
I never downloaded it (125)
No (90)




About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

