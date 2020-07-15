Poll: Are you using the Covid-19 contact tracing app?

IT’S A WEEK since the launch of the HSE’s new Covid-19 contact tracing app.

Since then, the app has had well over one million downloads, with the take-up rate heralded as being “the most successful launch” of the app anywhere in the world by HSE CEO Paul Reid.

The app is intended to help contact tracing, particularly with people who aren’t family and friends, and uses Bluetooth technology to determine whether you’ve been a close contact of someone who’s tested positive for the virus.

Users are encouraged to switch on their Bluetooth settings, and to check in with their symptoms every day.

A week on from its launch, we’re asking: Are you using the Covid-19 contact tracing app?

