Poll: Would you be happy to get your Covid-19 vaccine at 3am?

NPHET have proposed opening 24-hour vaccine centres in some locations.

By Stephen McDermott Wednesday 5 May 2021, 2:30 AM
Image: Shutterstock/as-artmedia
Image: Shutterstock/as-artmedia

THE NATIONAL PUBLIC Health Emergency Team (NPHET) has suggested that the HSE could operate some of Ireland’s Covid-19 vaccination centres on 24-hour basis.

The move has been recommended as one way that could speed up the rollout of vaccines in parts of the country.

However, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said this morning that he does not believe the move is necessary because the capacity within vaccine centres and GP surgeries can manage the number of people who are due to receive their jabs in the months ahead.

“Ideally you wouldn’t want people having to go in at two, three or four o’clock in the morning,” he told Ireland AM.

But we’re wondering whether you’d like to see it happen – and if you’d be comfortable going for a late-night jab.

Would you be happy to get your Covid-19 vaccine at 3am?


Poll Results:

Yes (632)
No (180)
I'm not sure/No opinion (23)



About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

