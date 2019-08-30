Poll: Should the Dáil be recalled early to debate Brexit?

EARLIER THIS WEEK, Green Party leader Eamon Ryan called on the Taoiseach to initiate an early recall of the Dáil to discuss Brexit.

As it stands, the Dáil is due to return on 17 September, however, Ryan noted that as things currently stand, the House of Commons will already have been prorogued by then, “with a likelihood of a no-deal Brexit”.

“We cannot control the increasingly fraught developments in Westminster but we should have the Dáil in session to make sure that our response is debated in full,” he said.

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe has said the request from Ryan to recall the Dáil from its summer break will be “seriously considered”.

So, today we want to know: Should the Dáil be recalled early to debate Brexit?

