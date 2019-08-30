This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Poll: Should the Dáil be recalled early to debate Brexit?

Green Party leader Eamon Ryan has called for the Dáil to be recalled early to discuss Brexit.

By Hayley Halpin Friday 30 Aug 2019, 8:28 AM
1 hour ago 5,301 Views 26 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4788481
Image: Laura Hutton via RollingNews.ie
Image: Laura Hutton via RollingNews.ie

EARLIER THIS WEEK, Green Party leader Eamon Ryan called on the Taoiseach to initiate an early recall of the Dáil to discuss Brexit. 

As it stands, the Dáil is due to return on 17 September, however, Ryan noted that as things currently stand, the House of Commons will already have been prorogued by then, “with a likelihood of a no-deal Brexit”. 

“We cannot control the increasingly fraught developments in Westminster but we should have the Dáil in session to make sure that our response is debated in full,” he said.

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe has said the request from Ryan to recall the Dáil from its summer break will be “seriously considered”.

So, today we want to know: Should the Dáil be recalled early to debate Brexit?


Poll Results:

Yes (1060)
No (236)
I'm not sure / no opinion (31)



About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

