Poll: What kind of dining are you most looking forward to?

THE BANANA BREAD baking, the at-home boxes and the sourdough experiments were lockdown distractions, but they weren’t a true substitute for proper food experiences.

From Monday, outdoor service in bars and restaurants can start again.

If unvaccinated, you can also have visitors from one other unvaccinated household to your home – for breakfast, lunch or tea.

The thoughts of a hot meal cooked by an actual chef, delivered to a dressed table by trained waitstaff and the plates subsequently taken away from view (not just stacked by the sink) is an exciting prospect for foodies the length and breadth of the country.

Other people, the Masterchef wannabes amongst us, might be anticipating visitors to their home kitchens with equal delight.

But what kind of food experiences are you most looking forward to?

