AS THE JOURNAL reported this morning, licensing Ireland’s lucrative gambling industry under strict regulations will not begin until the middle of 2026, over a year after the appointment of a new regulatory body.

As a result, a Social Impact Fund that will invest in services that help people with problem gambling habits using registration duties, fine and penalty money from licence holders will not be operational until the first companies are registered.

The Gambling Regulation Authority of Ireland (GRAI), which The Journal reported was set up without an activation timeline, will be in charge of collecting the money for the fund and granting gambling licences under strict new rules.

