Sunday 25 June 2023
Alamy Stock Photo Elton John performing in Munich as part of his "Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour 2023".
# Your Say
Poll: Do you like Elton John's music?
Elton John will bring this year’s Glastonbury Festival to a close with a performance billed as his final UK gig.
3.6k
13
30 minutes ago

ELTON JOHN WILL bring this year’s Glastonbury Festival to a close with a performance that is billed as his final UK gig. 

He’s promised to do a show like no other tonight and it’s though a superstar could join him on stage, with names like Billy Joel, Harry Styles, and Britney Spears being mentioned. 

While Elton John is due to deliver his final live show next month in Sweden, he will continue to record music and will start work on a new studio album. 

So ahead of his final UK performance tonight, we want to know: Do you like Elton John’s music?


Poll Results:

Yes (329)
I like some of his songs (211)
No (57)
I don't know any of his songs (3)




Diarmuid Pepper
diarmuidpepper@thejournal.ie
