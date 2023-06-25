Poll: Do you like Elton John's music?

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
ELTON JOHN WILL bring this year’s Glastonbury Festival to a close with a performance that is billed as his final UK gig.
He’s promised to do a show like no other tonight and it’s though a superstar could join him on stage, with names like Billy Joel, Harry Styles, and Britney Spears being mentioned.
While Elton John is due to deliver his final live show next month in Sweden, he will continue to record music and will start work on a new studio album.
So ahead of his final UK performance tonight, we want to know: Do you like Elton John’s music?
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site