Poll: Do you like Elton John's music?

ELTON JOHN WILL bring this year’s Glastonbury Festival to a close with a performance that is billed as his final UK gig.

He’s promised to do a show like no other tonight and it’s though a superstar could join him on stage, with names like Billy Joel, Harry Styles, and Britney Spears being mentioned.

While Elton John is due to deliver his final live show next month in Sweden, he will continue to record music and will start work on a new studio album.

