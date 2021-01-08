Poll: Would you like a big snow event?

AFTER GETTING A drop of snow this week, would you fancy a big snow event in the next couple of weeks?
This question may prompt an urban-rural split, as a big snow can mean it’s dangerous, or not possible, for people in the most rural parts of Ireland to leave their homes.
But a big snow may give children – and adults, let’s be honest – something new to do during Level 5 restrictions, even if it’s just for a few days.
So this Friday we’re asking you: on balance, would you like a big snow event?
